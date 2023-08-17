(WFRV) – A local mom started crafting with clay to unwind when her kids went to bed. Now she’s a staple at local markets and online sales.

Amazing Grace Clay Designs is named in honor of the owner’s daughter Grace. She passed away five weeks after birth due to complications with HIE during pregnancy and delivery. The family says it is important to give back in her memory to the organizations that helped them. They donate a portion of sales from this jewelry business to groups like March of Dimes, Children’s Hospital, and beyond.

Amazing Grace Clay Designs is a vendor at the upcoming Ignight Market in Green Bay, on August 19.

Connect with Amazing Grace Clay Designs at https://amazing-grace-clay-designs.square.site/