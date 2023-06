(WFRV)- Glass gets new life thanks to the talents of Julie Semenas of “Artful Glass”.

She blends several techniques for one-of-a-kind beautiful pieces of art.

From a swan to a lighthouse, Artful Glass can design your perfect image into an amazing 3-D art design.

She is even able to use your personal items, like photographs of your favorite place, or a piece of your child’s artwork to create a glass mosaic.

For more information head to etsy.com/shop/ArtfulGlassArt.