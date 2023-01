(WFRV) – They are lightweight accessories, handcrafted in Two Rivers.

Today, we welcome Cinder and Ash and creator, Minda Peterson.

You can shop her products at a few upcoming events: March 26th at the OFHS Craft Show, June 10th at the Manitowoc Garden Faire, and November 11th at the Manitowoc Holiday Faire.

You can also shop and request custom work online at cinder-and-ash.com.