(WFRV) – Today, we Make it Local with a talented woodworker from Seymour.

Dustin Herrmann from The Graceful Whale specializes in Montessori Furniture, which is furniture for infants and toddlers. He also created a toddler knife for young children to help their parents in the kitchen.

Find more of his designs on his Facebook Page. You can also contact him on making a custom piece.