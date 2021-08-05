Make it Local with “Stenciled”

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Local artist Kaila Stencil has the perfect last name for her new business venture.

She visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop “Stenciled” and she can help bring your ideas to life.

Connect with her on Facebook and Etsy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere football preview

Unfinished business fueling Fond du Lac ahead of season

Kimberly football preseason practice

Training Camp Report: Rodgers a 'professional thrower of the football'

Back to Football: High school teams kick off preseason practice

TRAINING CAMP 8/3/21