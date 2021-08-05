Make it Local with “Stenciled”

(WFRV) – Local artist Kaila Stencil has the perfect last name for her new business venture.
She visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop “Stenciled” and she can help bring your ideas to life.
Connect with her on Facebook and Etsy.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – Local artist Kaila Stencil has the perfect last name for her new business venture.
She visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop “Stenciled” and she can help bring your ideas to life.
Connect with her on Facebook and Etsy.