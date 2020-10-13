Make meal time easy with Carisa from Epicure

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Does the chilly weather have you thinking chili, or other crockpot meals?

It can still take a lot of prep time unless you go the Epicure way.

Carisa is here “Making Meal Time Easy”.

Find Carisa and her great ideas on Facebook by joining her group: Carisa’s Making Meal Time Easy. Its free to join and you can get some great meal ideas there.

You can also win a basket of goodies from Epicure and Carisa.

For your chance to win, head to our contest page. We will announce the winner on October 16th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Freedom boys soccer Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay NEW Lutheran's Flynn creates girls golf team

High School Sports Xtra 10/11 - Game of the Week, State Record Broken

XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season

Howards Grove volleyball sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims NEC boys soccer title