Make meal time easy with Carisa from Epicure

(WFRV) – Does the chilly weather have you thinking chili, or other crockpot meals?

It can still take a lot of prep time unless you go the Epicure way.

Carisa is here “Making Meal Time Easy”.

Find Carisa and her great ideas on Facebook by joining her group: Carisa’s Making Meal Time Easy. Its free to join and you can get some great meal ideas there.

You can also win a basket of goodies from Epicure and Carisa.

For your chance to win, head to our contest page. We will announce the winner on October 16th.