OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Oshkosh Fire Department and Oshkosh North are partnering to host the 23rd Annual Food and Toy Drive. Over the next two weeks, they will be collecting non-perishable food items, new unwrapped gifts, wrapping paper and tape, and cash donations at all of their fire stations.

This year, firefighters will also be collecting donations door to door through various neighborhoods. They are also giving donors a treat because they will be bringing Santa with them as they ride through the community.