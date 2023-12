(WFRV) – Make beef the center of your holiday celebration! Let the savory aroma of a beef roast wrap itself around you and give your family a gift they’ll ask for every year.

With a few of our expert tips and tricks, you’ll be sure to serve a perfectly cooked roast packed full of flavor.

In this segment, we make and herb seasoned prime rib with a simple red wine sauce.

Find the full recipe: https://www.beeftips.com/recipes/recipe/1681/herb-seasoned-rib-roast-with-red-wine-pan-sauce