(WFRV)- Are regular soda flavors too bland? Dazzle it up with the Soda Bar.

Mix any combination of drinks to form a new drink. You can add syrups and candies to change the taste some more. The possibilities are endless.

If you don’t know what tastes good? Try one of their predetermined options. Enjoy a nice Lime In Da Coconut drink or a Dr. Mcdreamy.

You will find the Soda Bar at 134 East Northland Avenue in Appleton.

For more information head to mysodabar.com.