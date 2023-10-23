(WFRV)- With only 63 days till Christmas, it might be time to start thinking about Christmas cards. Make your Christmas cards a gift in themselves with Valley Stamp & Scrap.

In this segment, Linda Wiese discusses how to give your Christmas cards that special feeling without taking extra time.

Valley Stamp & Scrap has two classes coming up. They have a Nutcracker class that is happening online on October 27th. If you want an in-person class, Linda offers a festive charm Class on November 4th for Christmas card making.

Valley Stamp & Scrap is located at 976 American Drive in Neenah.

For more information, head to valleystampandscrap.com.