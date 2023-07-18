(WFRV)- Childcare is a big reason people leave their jobs. With 20% of a family’s income going to childcare with only 1 infant. The Fox Cities Chamber is stepping in to help.

Looking at studies from around Wisconsin, 22% of companies said they lost an employee due to childcare concerns. They also found that 65% of employers believe providing childcare to their employees will help.

The Fox Cities Chamber took this idea to heart and started a program that makes it easier to fund childcare. The Fox Cities Chamber doesn’t want workers to miss work due to childcare problems.

For more information head to foxcitieschamber.com.