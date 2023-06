(WFRV)- Picky Eaters are a struggle as an adult. Noelle Ziereis with CP Services talked about how it’s something that needs to be addressed.

Sometimes making food into a game-style meal works. Make board game plates that encourage the eating of foods that your child may not like.

That trick and many more are learned from CP Services. To reach them call 920-337-1122 or head down to 2801 South Webster Avenue in Green Bay.

For more information head to wearecp.org.