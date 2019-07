(WFRV) – Sly Chou has been designing and making jewelry for six years and 5% of all proceeds are donated to the local NAMI Brown County chapter so when you buy from this local artist, not only are you supporting a local, small business owner, but you are helping a wonderful charity.

You can find CocoRose by Sly, Thursdays at the Titletown Night Market from 4 – 8 pm and Saturdays at the Appleton Farmers Market from 8 am – 12:30 pm.

Be sure to stop by her website as well.