Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk – Green Bay: Sat. Oct. 19th @ Heritage Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer.

You can come together with survivors, caregivers, men and women of all walks of life who are passionate about saving lives from breast cancer, taking comfort in the fact that no one walks alone.

Making Strides of Green Bay is Saturday, Oct. 19th at Heritage Hill State Park, 2640 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay, with check-in at 8 am, walk-in registration at 10 am.

For all of the details of the day, head to their website.