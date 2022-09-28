(WFRV) – It’s time to make strides against breast cancer and it’s as easy as putting one foot in front of the other.

Local 5 Live shows viewers to opportunities happening next month to take part in the Breast Cancer Walk to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Megan from the American Cancer Society and Janet, an honorary survivor visited Local 5 Live with details on the Fox Valley and Green Bay walks.

Appleton Walk details from makingstrideswalk.org/foxvalleywi:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 08, 2022

8am Registration

10am Walk Start

TELULAH PARK

1300 E. Newberry St.

Appleton, WI

Megan Schreck

FoxValleyWIStrides@cancer.org

Green Bay Walk details from makingstrideswalk.org/greenbaywi:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2022

8am Registration

10am Walk Start

HERITAGE HILL STATE PARK

2640 S Webster Ave

Green Bay, WI

Megan Schreck

GreenBayWIStrides@cancer.org