(WFRV) – It’s time to Make Strides to battle breast cancer and there are two options in Green Bay and the Fox Valley.

Heather from the American Cancer Society visited Local 5 Live with details on this year’s event.

The Fox Valley Walk is Saturday, October 9 at Telulah park in Appleton and the Green Bay Walk is Saturday, October 16 at Heritage Hill State Park.

For full details and to sign up, visit their website and the Facebook event page.