(WFRV) – Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer.

You can come together with survivors, caregivers, men and women of all walks of life who are passionate about saving lives from breast cancer, taking comfort in the fact that no one walks alone.

Making Strides Fox Valley is Saturday, October 12th. Check in begins at 7 am and the walk at 9 am.

For more details, head to their website.