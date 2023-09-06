(WFRV)- Tri-County Dental has served Calumet, Outagamie, and Winnebago County for 20 years.

They are a volunteer-based dental clinic whose mission is to provide quality oral health care in a caring and compassionate manner. They help those whose dental health care is limited due to low income or receiving Medicaid benefits.

They need your help to keep doing what they do best. If you want to volunteer or donate money, visit their website.

You will find Tri-County Dental at 9 Tri-Park Way in Appleton.

For more information, head to tricountydental.org.