(WFRV) – The design choices really make a room stand out in the best way.

With quality brands and designers on staff, you’ll love your new room from furniture solutions. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at how they turn houses into homes.

You’ll find Furniture Solutions at 315 Allegiance Ct. in Appleton, right off Hwy 41 & Cty Rd N, Exit 146. Reach them online at furnituresolutionsinc.com.