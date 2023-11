(WFRV)- ‘Tis the Season for the Gleam Team to present Evergleams on Eighth in Downtown Manitowoc.

Enjoy over 100 glittering aluminum Evergleam trees in over 40 different styles, sizes, and colors. Check out the Enchanted Evergleam Forest at Manitowoc Public Library.

Does your Evergleam not shine like it used to? Call Dr. Evergleam, and he will make your tree work like new.

The Evergleams shine from now through January 7, 2024.

For more information, head to manitowoclibrary.org.