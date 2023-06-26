(WFRV)- A faith-based coffee shop recently opened in Manitowoc.

4given Coffee Shoppe is the perfect place to get your coffee. With great space and a welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect space to sit and talk with friends, have a business meal, or drink coffee by yourself.

You don’t have to be religious to stop by either. You can come into 4given Coffee Shoppe and enjoy everything they have to offer.

4given Coffee Shoppe is located at 1034 South 18th Street in Manitowoc.

For more information head to 4givencoffee.com.