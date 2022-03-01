(WFRV) – If you want to learn about an important Wisconsin product in a hands-on way, the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is the place to do it.

Maple Days is happening March 11th and 12th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center. Guests will learn how to tap a sugar maple log, grade maple syrup, learn about the science of sap, make maple taffy, and sample pure Wisconsin syrup.

On Saturday, visitors are encouraged to extend their experience beyond the center with stops at three local sugarbushes.

Take-home tree tapping kits are also available.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located just off I-43 in Manitowoc County. Plan your ag adventure at farmwisconsin.org. Their current days of operation are Thursday, Friday and Saturday.