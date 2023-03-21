(WFRV) – The sap is flowing ahead of a community maple syrup day so get ready to catch a special treat.

Local 5 Live visited Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve with details on their upcoming Maple Syrupin’ Day.

Details from browncountyparks.org:

Curious how maple syrup is made? Join Barkhausen staff for a 3/4 mile guided hike through our educational stations out in the sugar bush. We’ll add a stop for a close-up look at our “Sugar Shack” and then wrap the tour up with a tasty treat.



Purchase your tickets online to learn more about the tree to table maple syrup process. Dress appropriately for an outdoor adventure and drop in anytime between 9am and 2pm.



Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Tickets are purchased online only (unfortunately we are not taking walk-ins for this event). Cost is $5/person (2 and under are free). Purchases are final, no refunds unless cancelled by the Brown County Parks Department.



Event Location: Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, 2024 Lakeview Drive, Suamico WI 54173