Winsert in Marinette was named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year in 2022.

Winsert provides corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant, and high temperature alloys for various applications within internal combustion engines, aerospace, power generation, emission controls, industrial valves, and food processing.

They are looking to hire to grow their team in both a production capacity and are looking to add members of their office staff.

Mark Coduti is President of Winsert and he visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at the company.

Learn more about the Winsert at https://www.winsert.com/careers/working-for-winsert/