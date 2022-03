(WFRV) – Parker Drew visited Local 5 Live with a preview of his one-man show, Mark Twain Revisited.

Mr. Drew’s critically acclaimed tribute to America’s greatest author and humorist has toured to over 500 theaters in 37 states. This is a rare opportunity to experience the unique humor and timeless wisdom of Mark Twain, brought to life by veteran television, radio, and theatrical performer Parker Drew.

The show runs March 19 at 7:30 pm, for information and tickets, head to ashwaubenonpac.org.