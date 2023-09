(WFRV)- Market on Main brings local businesses back to Main Street in Little Chute.

Stop by the family-friendly street fair market featuring food trucks, craft beer, retail vendors, music, and more.

Market on Main is on Main Street in Little Chute from Madison Street to Wilson Street. Stop by Saturday, September 9th, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, head to marketonmainlc.com.