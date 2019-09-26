Mascarpone Potato Salad Recipe from Alice in Dairyland

Recipe: Mascarpone potato salad

Ingredients:

  • 6 medium potatoes
  • ½ cup onion
  • ¼ cup fresh dill
  • ½ tub mascarpone cheese
  • Juice from one lemon
  • 2 TBS olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Peel and chop 6 medium potatoes
  2. Boil until just slightly tender
  3. Drain and cool
  4. Chop ½ c onion
  5. Chop ¼ fresh dill
  6. Mix together potatoes, dill and onion
  7. Meanwhile stir together ½ tub mascarpone cheese, juice from one lemon, about 2 TBS olive oil (enough to make creamy when mixing) & salt and pepper to taste
  8. Carefully fold mascarpone mix into potatoes, dill and onion

