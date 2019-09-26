Mascarpone Potato Salad Recipe from Alice in Dairyland

(WFRV) –
Recipe: Mascarpone potato salad
Ingredients:
- 6 medium potatoes
- ½ cup onion
- ¼ cup fresh dill
- ½ tub mascarpone cheese
- Juice from one lemon
- 2 TBS olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Peel and chop 6 medium potatoes
- Boil until just slightly tender
- Drain and cool
- Chop ½ c onion
- Chop ¼ fresh dill
- Mix together potatoes, dill and onion
- Meanwhile stir together ½ tub mascarpone cheese, juice from one lemon, about 2 TBS olive oil (enough to make creamy when mixing) & salt and pepper to taste
- Carefully fold mascarpone mix into potatoes, dill and onion