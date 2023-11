(WFRV)- Whether you are a novice or an experienced baker, The Whimsical Whisk can help take your desserts to the next level.

In this segment, Sandy Quevillon from The Whimsical Whisk and Stacy Beduhn from Sweet Creations by Stacy discuss an upcoming class to help decorate cakes, and Stacy teaches some piping tips to make a beautiful design.

To sign up for the class, head to thewhimsicalwhisk.com. To shop some sweet treats, head to sweetcreationsbystacy.com.