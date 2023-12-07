(WFRV)- No matter how construction is going, you can still make your gingerbread house look good with fun items from Creative Cake Supplies.

In this segment, Julie Sizemore from Creative Cake Supplies shows how to make a tree for your gingerbread house with an ice cream cone and icing.

Want more decorations for your gingerbread house? Join her upcoming classes and master your decorating skills. The Christmas royal icing cookie class is on Sunday, December 10th, at noon. The buttercream cookie decorating class is on Thursday, December 14th, at 5:30 p.m.

Creative Cake Supplies is located at 1544 West Mason Street in Green Bay.

For more information, head to creativecakesupplies.com.