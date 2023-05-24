(WFRV)- Who doesn’t like a good burger? Chef Angi from the Wisconsin Beef Council showed us how to step up a burger.

The Wisconsin Beef Council does more than just make delicious food, they are here to fund beef promotion, research, and consumer education activities supporting Wisconsin’s $2.1 billion beef industry.

Recipe for Tuscam Burgers & Avocado-Tomato Spread

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

1 Fresh California Avocado, peeled and pitted

2 tablespoons finely chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup basil leaves, divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 whole-grain hamburger buns, split

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh fennel bulb (core removed)

COOKING:

Mash avocado in a small bowl (should be chunky, not smooth). Add sun-dried tomatoes and half of the garlic; mix well. Set aside. Combine beef, remaining garlic, 2 tablespoons minced basil leaves, and salt in a medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove patties from the skillet. Place buns cut side down in skillet, and cook 1 minute or until lightly toasted. Place burgers on the bottom of the buns; top each with equal amounts of avocado-tomato spread, fennel, and remaining basil leaves. Close sandwiches.

For more information head to beeftips.com.