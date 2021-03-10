Meet Agape Beauty Lounge: A modern nail/lash/waxing lounge in Green Bay

(WFRV) – If you’re working on your Summer glow up, don’t forget about your hands.

Luckily, there’s a new beauty lounge in Green Bay to help pamper you and have you looking amazing.

Nikki and Alyssa from Agape Beauty Lounge with a look at some options to choose from to fit your personality.

Agape Lounge also offers lash and waxing services.

You can find Agape Beauty Lounge at 1780 Allouez Avenue in Green Bay. Reach them at 920-621-3252, online at agapebeautylounge.com.

For some inspiration and to keep up to date on the latest, be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

