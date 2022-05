(WFRV) – She went to school in De Pere and now Lorelei Savaryn is making a name for herself in the literary world.

She visited Local 5 Live to discuss her newest book, “The Edge of In Between” and how she found her way into writing Children’s books.

Grab her books and meet Lorelei in person at her book signing at Barnes & Noble in Ashwaubenon this Saturday from 1 – 3 pm.

Keep up with the latest on her website, loreleisavaryn.com.