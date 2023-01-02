(WFRV) – Columbia is a 4.5 month old heeler mixed with maybe border collie. She is expected to be around 40lbs when full-grown. She is a very sweet, playful girl!

Columbia is very treat motivated and smart- she will learn commands quickly and could probably be taught all sorts of fun tricks. She LOVES the snow and amuses herself very well when she’s alone, but would also enjoy playing with other dogs. She would do best in a home with an active person or family. If interested in adopting her, please go to waupacahumane.org and fill out the application on the Dog Adoption page!