(WFRV) – Usually, Cindy Loritz updates Local 5 Live viewers about the real estate market, but today she discusses another passion, helping shelter pets find homes.

Cindy stopped by Local 5 Live along with Marcus from Happily Ever After – along with a very special guest, Donna – with details on a special event this weekend, Homes for Dogs.

Details from Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group / Happily Ever After:

For over 50 years, we’ve helped countless families, couples, and individuals find homes… and now, we are directing the same focus to helping our lovable furry friends. Throughout the weekend of September 10th and 11th, hundreds of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group agents across Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, will be on a mission to pair adoptable pets with new families and new homes, through the Coldwell Banker Homes For Dogs Project. After all, pets need homes, too. You’re invited to be a part of this memorable event!





Join us on Saturday, September 10th, from 11AM to 2PM, at Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary (2255 Fox Heights Ln, Green Bay) where they will have adoptable pets for visitors to greet AND ADOPT! Family-friendly festivities and special giveaways will be planned. We look forward to seeing you on September 10th!

See all the animals up for adoption and fill out an application ahead of time for pre-approval at heanokill.org.