(WFRV) – Could Macadamia be Your New Best Friend?

This beautiful girl loves to play, watch the birdies outside, cuddle, and is always ready to talk and chatter for attention.

She is 1 ½ years old, spayed, and current on vaccinations, and has no adoption fee.

To meet her and all of the other sweet animals up for adoption, stop by the Oshkosh Area Humane Society on 1925 Shelter Court, reach them by phone at 920-424-2128.

Reach them online at oahs.org and on their Facebook page.