Meet McGriddle! Your New Best Friend!

(WFRV) – The Oshkosh Humane Society could have your New Best Friend: McGriddle!

A very, social, playful, and sweet, domestic short hair kitty that loves to be held, play, and purr! He’s only six months old so he will need to have an age appropriate buddy to play with. There are no adoption fees for cats or kittens at OAHS – all cats are spayed/neutered and are current on vaccinations.

Stop by the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at 1925 Shelter Court, call them at 920-424-2128. You can also find them online and on Facebook as well.