(WFRV) – Could Mr. Brown be Your New Best Friend?

This lovable goofball is looking for his forever home, he loves to play, hang with other animals and isn’t above a good night of chilling on the couch watching movies.

To meet Mr. Brown, head down to the Oconto Area Humane Society on S. Katch Drive in Oconto.

And check out all of the animals up for adoption at ocontoareahumane.org and stop by their Facebook page as well.

You can reach them by phone at 920-835-1738.