Meet Ralph, Antony, and Antonia from the Waupaca Humane Society

(WFRV) – The Waupaca Humane Society introduces three adorable puppies looking for their forever homes.

Ralph is a Jack Russell terrier/heeler mix. At just 5 months old, he’s shy in new situations and needs positive encouragement but responds well and is very comfortable with other dogs. Ralph is looking for a home with a big brother or sister for him, children over 12 is suggested with a fenced in yard.

Antony and Antonia are Terrier/Lab/Medium mixed breeds. They are both 4 months old and have lots of energy to keep things exciting.

These three are very popular, so reach out to see if they’re still available, plus lots of other sweet animals at the Humane Society of Waupaca County, 2293 Commercial Drive. Reach out with questions at 715-258-2545, at their website at waupacahumane.org and like and follow them on Facebook as well.