(WFRV) – Meet Rocky! This adorable Shepherd/Blue Heeler mix loves playing ball, going for car rides, relaxing by the TV, and is already potty trained.

To meet him and all of the other sweet animals that are looking for forever homes, head to the Humane Society of Waupaca County on 2293 Commercial Drive in Waupaca. Reach them by phone at 715-258-2545.

You can also see their animals at waupacahumane.org and on their Facebook page.