(WFRV)- Scoops’ ice cream has won awards for its great flavor.

In this segment, Marko Sosa introduces us to the Ice Cream Queen and how important Small Business Saturday is to local shops.

Scoops Ice Cream House and Terra Verde are offering a special on Small Business Saturday. If you buy Six $5 gift cards, you only pay $25. Preorders are highly recommended, but you can also purchase in either store on Small Business Saturday. To preorder, call (920) 849-2520.

Terra Verde is located at 507 N. Madison Street in Chilton, for hours click here.

Scoops Ice Cream House is located at 131 E. Chestnut Street in Chilton. For hours, click here.