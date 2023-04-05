(WFRV) – It’s a million dollar night this Saturday night with the Gamblers. Fans have the opportunity to meet and greet WWE Hall of Famer, “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase as part of Gamblers Wrestling Night.

The night before is the final Bud night of the year with $2 Budweiser and Bud Lights on tap as well as a player card giveaway.

There are also new merch items available at the Gamblers team store which is always open before the games.

Puck drop at the Resch Center is 7:05 for both games. Head to gamblershocky.com for tickets.