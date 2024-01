(WFRV)- You may know him better as one of our life coaches, but Brad Bordini has songs to match every mood. Brad says music is therapeutic, and he hopes that his new work will resonate with you.

Brad’s new album, “The Voices in My Head,” is available on Apple Music.

Brad is playing locally at August Haven on January 25th at 4 p.m. He will also be playing at Lost Key Tap in Wrightstown on January 31st, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with artist Kurt Gunn.

For more events, head to Brad’s Facebook page.