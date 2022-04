(WFRV) – Mental Health needs have taken center stage during the pandemic, making the upcoming awareness month in May even more important.

Bellin Health Behavioral Health Counselor Charles LaTorre visited Local 5 Live with what options are available for those seeking help.

In case of emergency, call 911.

Suicide Prevention Line: 800-273-8255

Reach the Bellin Psychiatric Center at 920-433-3630.

Nurse helpline: 920-445-7373

NAMI: nami.org