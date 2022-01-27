Methunky Trivia night tonight at Homestead Kitchen & Tap in Algoma

(WFRV) – Methunky is a part of Wisconsin fun at Homestead Kitchen and Tap. Scott Prokash visited Local 5 Live with details on a fun trivia night and deals on some delicious food and drinks.

Methunky Trivia is tonight, January 27 from 7 – 9 pm.

Test your brain in the following categories:

Wisconsin Pro Sports Trivia

Cows

Kewaunee County Roads

Pandemics

For the Nerds

Free pitcher of domestic beer with any 16” pizza order

Great prizes for first, second, third and last place

Teams can be one person to ten people, come as you are and enjoy!

Homestead Kitchen & Tap is located at N7551 Co. Rd. D in Algoma. See the full menu at homesteadkitchenandtap.com and connect with them on Facebook for upcoming events and specials.