(WFRV)- Michael Grabner and Tom Thiel are coming to the Turner Street Music Hall on May 20th. Tom Thiel has an interesting story about how he learned to play guitar. He wasn’t taught by a tutor, he wasn’t taught by his family, he wasn’t even taught by using a guitar. Tom goes into this story, his upcoming performance, and gives us a preview of what to expect. Use promo code 2FOR1 to get 2 tickets for the price of one.

For more information or to buy tickets head to turnerstreetmusic.com.