Mile of Music Annual Toy Drive benefits Harbor House plus the Pop Up Holiday Shop

(WFRV) – Over the last decade, they’ve collected over 3,000 toys for children at Harbor House, Local 5 Live gets details on the 11th annual Toy Drive at Gibson Music Hall, plus how to shop for the music lover in your life at the Mile of Music Pop Up Holiday Shop.

POP UP HOLIDAY SHOP:

Visit the Mile of Music Pop-Up Holiday Shop for the perfect gift for the music-lover in your life (or for yourself…we won’t tell!)

The shop features NEW cold-weather approved apparel as well as gear from past Mile of Music festivals.

The store will be open for shopping as well as curbside or in-store pickup on the following dates:

-Friday, December 10: 4-8pm

-Saturday, December 11: 10am-2pm

-Thursday, December 16: 4-8pm

-Friday, December 17: 4-8pm

-Saturday, December 18: 10am-2pm

-Thursday, December 23: 5-9pm

Can’t make it to the shop in-person? Shop online here: https://bit.ly/MileMerchShop

TOY DRIVE AT GIBSON:

Christopher Gold’s 11th Annual Toy Drive to benefit Harbor House

-December 11, 2021 at 6:00pm at Gibson Community Music Hall (211 W. College Ave, Appleton)

-No tickets required (Must be 21+ and have proof of vaccination or negative test).

-Donations of new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations for Harbor House will be accepted at the door.

-In the last 10 years of the event, the Toy Drive has collected over 3,000 toys for children at Harbor House.

-More information can be found at gibsonmusichall.com/events or via the Facebook Event.

SAVE THE DATE: MILE OF MUSIC 2022

AUGUST 4-7, 2022, presented by Fox Communities Credit Union

150 Artists, 700 Live Performances, 40 Venues, 1 Great Mile of Music!