(WFRV)- Mile of Music favorite, Kal Schimmers returns to Appleton. Kal’s performances will showcase his classic hits and a new album, resonating deeply with audience members. His heartfelt and emotional lyrics are sure to pull you in close to give you the experience of a lifetime.

Born with rhythm in his veins, Joe The Drummer’s musical journey began when he got his first drum kit at 8 years old. As the backbone of the Kal Schimmers duo, not only does he lay down the beats that drive their sound, but the passion he encompasses in his playing brings the band’s energy to new heights.

This duo will be playing at the Fox Cities PAC tonight(1/12) starting at 7:30 p.m. For more shows, head to linktr.ee/KalSchimmers.

For tickets, head to foxcitiespac.com.