(WFRV)- Appleton’s Mile of Music returns today through Sunday, August 6th.

With 200 artists, there is a lot of music to listen to. Enjoy free shows with some venues being all ages accepted.

Bus Concerts will make a return this year. Bus Concerts were on pause due to the pandemic, but have returned in 2023. Enjoy music while the bus drives around Appleton showing amazing sights.

For more information head to mileofmusic.com.