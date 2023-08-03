(WFRV)- The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that they will be selling a new line of t-shirts, hoodies, and more.

The summer collection will be available exclusively in the Brewer’s team store. It comes in both men’s and women’s sizes and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Sojourner Family Peace Center.

The Brewer’s Wives often team up with the Brewer’s Community Foundation. In the last decade, they generated more than $50 million to support Wisconsin non-profits.

For more information head to brewers.com.