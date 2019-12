(WFRV) – If you need help assembling a holiday tabletop, the design team at MimiWorks in Green Bay is always a great place to go for advice.

Today, Mimi shows us how to consider color, height, and even something playful.

You can find the design team at MimiWorks at 2337 S. Oneida Street in Green Bay. Give them a call at 920-494-9925. Find them online at mimiworks.com and on Facebook as well.